Pana explodes on Gillespie 79-49

Pana controlled the scoreboard and the game in a sound 79-49 victory over Gillespie in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on February 15.
Pana opened with a 41-32 advantage over Gillespie through the first quarter.
In recent action on February 8, Pana faced off against Vandalia and Gillespie took on Staunton on February 8 at Staunton High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!
Lede AI Sports Desk
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.