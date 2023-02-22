Pana fans held their breath in an uneasy 58-55 victory over Hillsboro during this Illinois boys high school basketball game.

Last season, Pana and Hillsboro squared off with Dec. 22, 2021 at Hillsboro High School last season. For a full recap, click here.

In recent action on Feb. 18, Pana faced off against Carlinville . For results, click here. Hillsboro took on Gillespie on Feb. 18 at Hillsboro High School. For a full recap, click here.