Pana edged Piasa Southwestern 53-49 in a close encounter of the athletic kind in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.
The last time Pana and Piasa Southwestern played in a 61-38 game on January 7, 2022. For more, click here.
In recent action on January 28, Pana faced off against Rochester . For a full recap, click here. Piasa Southwestern took on Virden North Mac on January 20 at Piasa Southwestern High School. Click here for a recap.
