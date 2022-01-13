Pana hustles by Nokomis in victory 48-38

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Pana tipped and eventually toppled Nokomis 48-38 in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on January 13.

Pana made the first move by forging a 17-15 margin over Nokomis after the first quarter.

An intermission tie at 19-19 allowed for a respite as both teams looked to regroup in the locker room.

The Panthers broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 48-38 lead over the Redskins.

In recent action on January 7, Pana faced off against Piasa Southwestern and Nokomis took on Raymond Lincolnwood on January 7 at Nokomis High School. Click here for a recap

