Pana hustles by Nokomis in victory 48-38

Pana tipped and eventually toppled Nokomis 48-38 in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on January 13.
Pana made the first move by forging a 17-15 margin over Nokomis after the first quarter.
An intermission tie at 19-19 allowed for a respite as both teams looked to regroup in the locker room.
The Panthers broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 48-38 lead over the Redskins.
In recent action on January 7, Pana faced off against Piasa Southwestern and Nokomis took on Raymond Lincolnwood on January 7 at Nokomis High School.
