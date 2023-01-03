 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Pana nips Mattoon in taut scare 68-65

Olive Oil isn't as slim as the win Pana chalked up in tripping Mattoon 68-65 in Illinois boys basketball on January 3.

The last time Mattoon and Pana played in a 62-57 game on January 22, 2022. For results, click here.

In recent action on December 28, Pana faced off against Bethany Okaw Valley and Mattoon took on Rantoul on December 20 at Rantoul Township High School. For results, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

