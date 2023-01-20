Pana outduels Glen Carbon Father McGivney Catholic in competitive clash 61-50

Riding a wave of production, Pana surfed over Glen Carbon Father McGivney Catholic 61-50 on January 20 in Illinois boys high school basketball.
Last season, Pana and Glen Carbon Father McGivney Catholic squared off with December 28, 2021 at Pana High School last season. For more, click here.
In recent action on January 14, Pana faced off against Troy Triad and Glen Carbon Father McGivney Catholic took on Taylorville on January 16 at Taylorville High School. For a full recap, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.