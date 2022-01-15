Pana pours it on Litchfield 70-50

Pana rolled past Litchfield for a comfortable 70-50 victory on January 15 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.
Recently on January 7 , Pana squared up on Piasa Southwestern in a basketball game . Click here for a recap
Pana made the first move by forging a 16-12 margin over Litchfield after the first quarter.
Pana's shooting darted to a 35-27 lead over Litchfield at the intermission.
The Panthers' position showed as they carried a 50-37 lead into the fourth quarter.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!
Lede AI Sports Desk
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.