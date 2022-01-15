 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Pana pours it on Litchfield 70-50

Pana rolled past Litchfield for a comfortable 70-50 victory on January 15 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.

Pana made the first move by forging a 16-12 margin over Litchfield after the first quarter.

Pana's shooting darted to a 35-27 lead over Litchfield at the intermission.

The Panthers' position showed as they carried a 50-37 lead into the fourth quarter.

