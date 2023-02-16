Carlinville had no answers as Pana compiled a 53-33 victory during this Illinois boys high school basketball game.
The last time Pana and Carlinville played in a 66-41 game on February 11, 2022. For a full recap, click here.
In recent action on Feb. 7, Carlinville faced off against Virden North Mac . Click here for a recap. Pana took on Newton on Feb. 11 at Pana High School. For more, click here.
Lede AI Sports Desk
