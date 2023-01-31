Pana records thin win against Windsor/Stewardson-Strasburg Co-op 41-40

Fan stress was at an all-time high as Pana did just enough to beat Windsor/Stewardson-Strasburg Co-op 41-40 in Illinois boys basketball on January 31.
In recent action on January 24, Pana faced off against Sullivan . For results, click here. Windsor/Stewardson-Strasburg Co-op took on Neoga on January 26 at Neoga High School. For a full recap, click here.
Lede AI Sports Desk
