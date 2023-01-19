Pana rolls like thunder over Litchfield 54-34

Pana showed little mercy and even less remorse in overpowering Litchfield 54-34 in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.
The last time Pana and Litchfield played in a 71-51 game on February 23, 2022. Click here for a recap.
In recent action on January 14, Pana faced off against Troy Triad and Litchfield took on Waverly South County on January 7 at Waverly South County High School. Click here for a recap.
Lede AI Sports Desk
