Pana sprints past Flora 50-40

Pana tipped and eventually toppled Flora 50-40 during this Illinois boys high school basketball game.

Flora showed it was ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 10-9 advantage over Pana as the first quarter ended.

The Panthers' shooting moved to a 22-14 lead over the Wolves at the intermission.

The Panthers' leg-up showed as they carried a 31-21 lead into the fourth quarter.

Both squads drew cheers for fourth-quarter scores, but the period resulted in a 19-19 draw, which was all Pana needed.

