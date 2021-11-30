 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Pana takes victory lap over Moweaqua Central A & M 81-40

  • 0

Pana offered a menacingly balanced approach while handling Moweaqua Central A & M with an all-around effort during this 81-40 victory in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: What the Bears expect from Teven Jenkins

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: What the Bears expect from Teven Jenkins

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News