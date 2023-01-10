Paris dims lights on Sullivan 60-40

Paris left no doubt on Tuesday, controlling Sullivan from start to finish for a 60-40 victory in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on January 10.
Last season, Paris and Sullivan faced off on January 11, 2022 at Paris High School. For more, click here.
Recently on January 3, Sullivan squared off with Maroa-Forsyth in a basketball game. For a full recap, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!
Lede AI Sports Desk
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.