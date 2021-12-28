Paris sprints past Westville 56-41

Paris put together a victorious gameplan to stop Westville 56-41 at Paris High on December 28 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.
Recently on December 17 , Westville squared up on Georgetown Notre Dame de La Salette Boys in a basketball game . For more, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!
Lede AI Sports Desk
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.