 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

Paxton-Buckley-Loda overcomes Stanford Olympia in competitive affair 46-41

  • 0

It wasn't pretty, gut-tough wins usually aren't, but Paxton-Buckley-Loda wasn't going for style points. A victory will do, and it was earned 46-41 over Stanford Olympia during this Illinois boys high school basketball game.

In recent action on January 18, Stanford Olympia faced off against Monticello and Paxton-Buckley-Loda took on Monticello on January 21 at Monticello High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Beijing's Olympic 'bubble' makes a slightly surreal experience

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Beijing's Olympic 'bubble' makes a slightly surreal experience

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News