Paxton-Buckley-Loda pockets narrow victory over St. Joseph-Ogden 62-60

Paxton-Buckley-Loda knocked off St. Joseph-Ogden 62-60 in Illinois boys basketball action on February 15.
In recent action on February 8, Paxton-Buckley-Loda faced off against Champaign St. Thomas More and St Joseph-Ogden took on Rantoul Township on February 8 at St Joseph-Ogden High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
Lede AI Sports Desk
