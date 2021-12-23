Payson Seymour clips New Berlin in tight victory 43-40

Early action on the scoreboard pushed Payson Seymour to the front, and it stayed there to fend off New Berlin 43-40 in Illinois boys basketball action on December 23.

Payson Seymour darted in front of New Berlin 23-22 to begin the second quarter.

Payson Seymour enjoyed a meager margin over New Berlin with a 32-30 lead heading to the fourth quarter.

Payson Seymour avoided the brakes and shifted into victory gear via a 11-10 stretch over the final quarter.

