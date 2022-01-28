Peoria buries Champaign Central under avalanche of points 51-30

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Peoria rolled past Champaign Central for a comfortable 51-30 victory for an Illinois boys basketball victory on January 28.

Peoria darted in front of Champaign Central 14-6 to begin the second quarter.

Peoria's shooting darted to a 30-16 lead over Champaign Central at the half.

Peoria roared in front of Champaign Central 43-23 to begin the fourth quarter.

Recently on January 22 , Champaign Central squared up on Effingham in a basketball game . For more, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

