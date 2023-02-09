Springfield Calvary needed bonus action to put the nail in the coffin of Peoria Christian during a 73-68 OT thriller in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.

Recently on January 27, Springfield Calvary squared off with Springfield Lutheran in a basketball game. For more, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.