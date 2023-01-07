Peoria Christian survives for narrow win over Clinton 54-48

A win is a win, even if it comes by a narrow margin. That was the result as Peoria Christian defeated Clinton 54-48 in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on January 7.
In recent action on December 28, Clinton faced off against Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley and Peoria Christian took on Springfield Calvary on December 30 at Peoria Christian School. Click here for a recap.
