Peoria delivers heart-wrenching defeat to Danville 58-52

Peoria broke on top and refused to fold in holding off Danville 58-52 for an Illinois boys basketball victory on February 9.
In recent action on January 29, Peoria faced off against Decatur MacArthur and Danville took on Washington on February 5 at Washington Community High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!
Lede AI Sports Desk
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.