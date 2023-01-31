 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Peoria Heights pockets slim win over Havana 56-49

Peoria Heights could finally catch its breath after a close call against Havana in a 56-49 victory in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.

Last season, Havana and Peoria Heights squared off with February 1, 2022 at Havana High School last season. Click here for a recap.

Recently on January 24, Havana squared off with Sciota West Prairie in a basketball game. For results, click here.

