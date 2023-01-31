Peoria Heights pockets slim win over Havana 56-49

Peoria Heights could finally catch its breath after a close call against Havana in a 56-49 victory in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.
Last season, Havana and Peoria Heights squared off with February 1, 2022 at Havana High School last season. Click here for a recap.
Recently on January 24, Havana squared off with Sciota West Prairie in a basketball game. For results, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!
Lede AI Sports Desk
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.