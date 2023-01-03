Peoria Manual finds its footing in sprinting past Canton 59-14

Impressive was a ready adjective for Peoria Manual's 59-14 throttling of Canton on January 3 in Illinois boys high school basketball.
Last season, Peoria Manual and Canton squared off with January 4, 2022 at Peoria Manual High School last season. For a full recap, click here.
Recently on December 30, Canton squared off with Monmouth-Roseville in a basketball game. For results, click here.
