 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

Peoria Manual finds its footing in sprinting past Canton 59-14

  • 0

Impressive was a ready adjective for Peoria Manual's 59-14 throttling of Canton on January 3 in Illinois boys high school basketball.

Last season, Peoria Manual and Canton squared off with January 4, 2022 at Peoria Manual High School last season. For a full recap, click here.

Recently on December 30, Canton squared off with Monmouth-Roseville in a basketball game. For results, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

This Day in History: Buffalo Bills pull off 'The Comeback'

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

This Day in History: Buffalo Bills pull off 'The Comeback'

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News