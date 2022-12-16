Peoria Manual secures a win over Champaign Central 71-60

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Riding a wave of production, Peoria Manual surfed over Champaign Central 71-60 on December 16 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.

The last time Peoria Manual and Champaign Central played in a 68-44 game on February 15, 2022. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

Recently on December 10, Champaign Central squared off with Morton in a basketball game. Click here for a recap

