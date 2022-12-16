Peoria Manual secures a win over Champaign Central 71-60

Riding a wave of production, Peoria Manual surfed over Champaign Central 71-60 on December 16 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.
The last time Peoria Manual and Champaign Central played in a 68-44 game on February 15, 2022. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
Recently on December 10, Champaign Central squared off with Morton in a basketball game. Click here for a recap
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!
Lede AI Sports Desk
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.