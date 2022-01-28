Peoria Manual squeezes past Danville 80-73

The margin for error was so small it only piqued the anxiety, but Peoria Manual didn't mind, dispatching Danville 80-73 in Illinois boys basketball on January 28.
Peoria Manual fought to a 37-31 half margin at Danville's expense.
There was no room for doubt as Peoria Manual added to its advantage with a 43-42 margin in the closing period.
In recent action on January 22, Danville faced off against Chicago Heights Marian Catholic and Peoria Manual took on Decatur MacArthur on January 22 at Decatur MacArthur High School. For more, click here.
