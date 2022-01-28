Peoria Manual squeezes past Danville 80-73

The margin for error was so small it only piqued the anxiety, but Peoria Manual didn't mind, dispatching Danville 80-73 in Illinois boys basketball on January 28.

Peoria Manual fought to a 37-31 half margin at Danville's expense.

There was no room for doubt as Peoria Manual added to its advantage with a 43-42 margin in the closing period.

