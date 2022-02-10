 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Peoria Notre Dame bounces Champaign Central in up-and-down tilt 69-35

Peoria Notre Dame broke out to an early lead and topped Champaign Central 69-35 at Peoria Notre Dame High on February 10 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.

The Irish made the first move by forging a 42-19 margin over the Maroons after the first quarter.

Peoria Notre Dame's rule showed as it carried a 60-29 lead into the fourth quarter.

