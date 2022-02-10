Peoria Notre Dame bounces Champaign Central in up-and-down tilt 69-35

Peoria Notre Dame broke out to an early lead and topped Champaign Central 69-35 at Peoria Notre Dame High on February 10 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.
Recently on January 29 , Champaign Central squared up on Chatham Glenwood in a basketball game . For more, click here.
The Irish made the first move by forging a 42-19 margin over the Maroons after the first quarter.
Peoria Notre Dame's rule showed as it carried a 60-29 lead into the fourth quarter.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.
Tags
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!
Lede AI Sports Desk
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.