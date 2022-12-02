Peoria posts win at Champaign Central's expense 64-45

Peoria put its nose to the grindstone and turned back Champaign Central in a 64-45 decision in Illinois boys basketball on December 2.
Last season, Peoria and Champaign Central squared off with January 28, 2022 at Champaign Central High School last season. Click here for a recap
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!
Lede AI Sports Desk
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.