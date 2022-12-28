Peoria Quest Charter takes down Havana 74-45

Peoria Quest Charter raced to a big lead and never looked back in a 74-45 win over Havana for an Illinois boys basketball victory on December 28.
In recent action on December 16, Havana faced off against Elmwood and Peoria Quest Charter took on Springfield Calvary on December 15 at Springfield Calvary Academy. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!
Lede AI Sports Desk
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.