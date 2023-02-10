Peoria grabbed a 64-51 victory at the expense of Champaign Centennial on February 10 in Illinois boys high school basketball.

Last season, Peoria and Champaign Centennial squared off with February 15, 2022 at Peoria High School last season. For more, click here.

In recent action on February 3, Peoria faced off against Urbana . For a full recap, click here. Champaign Centennial took on Peoria Notre Dame on February 3 at Peoria Notre Dame High School. For results, click here.