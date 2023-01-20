Peoria Richwoods controls the action and Urbana 80-56

Peoria Richwoods lit up the scoreboard on January 20 to propel past Urbana for an 80-56 victory on January 20 in Illinois boys high school basketball action

Peoria Richwoods opened with a 14-9 advantage over Urbana through the first quarter.

The Knights registered a 32-22 advantage at half over the Tigers.

The gap remained steady with both teams scoring evenly in the third quarter.

The Knights held on with a 33-19 scoring edge in the final quarter.