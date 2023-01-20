Peoria Richwoods controls the action and Urbana 80-56

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Peoria Richwoods lit up the scoreboard on January 20 to propel past Urbana for an 80-56 victory on January 20 in Illinois boys high school basketball action

Peoria Richwoods opened with a 14-9 advantage over Urbana through the first quarter.

The Knights registered a 32-22 advantage at half over the Tigers.

The gap remained steady with both teams scoring evenly in the third quarter.

The Knights held on with a 33-19 scoring edge in the final quarter.

In recent action on January 16, Urbana faced off against Chicago Vocational. For a full recap, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

