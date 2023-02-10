Peoria Richwoods finally found a way to top Danville 71-64 in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on February 10.
Last season, Peoria Richwoods and Danville faced off on January 14, 2022 at Peoria Richwoods High School. For results, click here.
In recent action on February 3, Danville faced off against Normal . For more, click here. Peoria Richwoods took on Champaign Central on February 3 at Peoria Richwoods High School. Click here for a recap.
Lede AI Sports Desk
