Petersburg PORTA casts spell on Warrensburg-Latham 59-51

Petersburg PORTA poked just enough holes in Warrensburg-Latham's defense to garner a taut 59-51 victory at Petersburg Porta High on December 30 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.

