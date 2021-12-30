Petersburg PORTA casts spell on Warrensburg-Latham 59-51

Petersburg PORTA poked just enough holes in Warrensburg-Latham's defense to garner a taut 59-51 victory at Petersburg Porta High on December 30 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.
In recent action on December 23, Petersburg PORTA faced off against Jacksonville Routt Catholic and Warrensburg-Latham took on Maroa-Forsyth on December 17 at Maroa-Forsyth High School. For a full recap, click here.
