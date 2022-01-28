Petersburg PORTA gallops past Pittsfield 59-48

Petersburg PORTA handed Pittsfield a tough 59-48 loss on January 28 in Illinois boys high school basketball.
Pittsfield showed it was ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 17-15 advantage over Petersburg PORTA as the first quarter ended.
Petersburg PORTA's offense moved to a 28-25 lead over Pittsfield at the intermission.
The Blue Jays' edge showed as they carried a 41-39 lead into the fourth quarter.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.
Tags
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!
Lede AI Sports Desk
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.