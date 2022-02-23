Petersburg PORTA overwhelms Athens 52-28

Petersburg PORTA's river of points eventually washed away Athens in a 52-28 offensive cavalcade in Illinois boys basketball on February 23.
Petersburg PORTA's offense darted to a 22-10 lead over Athens at the half.
The Blue Jays' leverage showed as they carried a 34-20 lead into the fourth quarter.
In recent action on February 18, Petersburg PORTA faced off against Maroa-Forsyth and Athens took on Springfield Lutheran on February 16 at Athens High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.
Tags
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!
Lede AI Sports Desk
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.