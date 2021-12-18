Petersburg PORTA pours it on Springfield Lutheran 54-23

Petersburg PORTA controlled the action to earn a strong 54-23 win against Springfield Lutheran in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on December 18.
In recent action on December 7, Petersburg PORTA faced off against Beardstown and Springfield Lutheran took on Decatur Lutheran on December 10 at Springfield Lutheran High School. Click here for a recap
Lede AI Sports Desk
