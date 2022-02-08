Petersburg PORTA slips past Riverton 44-43

A sigh of relief filled the air in Petersburg PORTA's locker room after Tuesday's 44-43 win against Riverton in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.
The Hawks took a 25-11 lead over the Blue Jays heading to the intermission locker room.
Petersburg PORTA avoided the brakes and shifted into victory gear via a 33-18 stretch over the final quarter.
In recent action on February 1, Riverton faced off against Maroa-Forsyth and Petersburg PORTA took on Pittsfield on January 28 at Petersburg PORTA High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
