Petersburg PORTA survives competitive clash with Maroa-Forsyth 57-49

Petersburg PORTA edged Maroa-Forsyth in a close 57-49 encounter in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on February 18.

Maroa-Forsyth authored a promising start, taking advantage of Petersburg PORTA 18-13 at the end of the first quarter.

The Trojans came from behind to grab the advantage 25-22 at half over the Blue Jays.

Petersburg PORTA broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 57-49 lead over Maroa-Forsyth.

