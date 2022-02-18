 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Petersburg PORTA survives competitive clash with Maroa-Forsyth 57-49

Petersburg PORTA edged Maroa-Forsyth in a close 57-49 encounter in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on February 18.

Maroa-Forsyth authored a promising start, taking advantage of Petersburg PORTA 18-13 at the end of the first quarter.

The Trojans came from behind to grab the advantage 25-22 at half over the Blue Jays.

Petersburg PORTA broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 57-49 lead over Maroa-Forsyth.

In recent action on February 12, Maroa-Forsyth faced off against Argenta-Oreana and Petersburg PORTA took on Auburn on February 11 at Petersburg PORTA High School. Click here for a recap

