Petersburg PORTA survives taut tilt with Pittsfield 52-43

Petersburg PORTA posted a narrow 52-43 win over Pittsfield in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on January 26.
Last season, Petersburg PORTA and Pittsfield squared off with January 28, 2022 at Petersburg PORTA High School last season. For more, click here.
In recent action on January 17, Pittsfield faced off against Auburn and Petersburg PORTA took on Mason City Illini Central on January 20 at Mason City Illini Central High School. For results, click here.
