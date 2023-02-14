Auburn was solid, but not good enough, on Tuesday, as Petersburg PORTA prevailed 68-54 in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.

The last time Auburn and Petersburg PORTA played in a 72-70 game on February 25, 2022. For more, click here.

In recent action on February 7, Petersburg PORTA faced off against Pleasant Plains . Click here for a recap. Auburn took on New Berlin on February 7 at New Berlin High School. For results, click here.