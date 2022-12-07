 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

Petersburg PORTA wins tense tussle with Waverly South County 56-53

  • 0

Petersburg PORTA walked the high-wire before edging Waverly South County 56-53 in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.

Recently on December 2, Waverly South County squared off with New Berlin in a basketball game. For a full recap, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Five players who have played at five World Cups

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Moline overwhelms Urbana 86-32

Moline left no doubt on Saturday, controlling Urbana from start to finish for an 86-32 victory in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.

Watch Now: Related Video

Five players who have played at five World Cups

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News