Piasa Southwestern delivers smashing punch to stump Raymond Lincolnwood 52-24

Piasa Southwestern controlled the action to earn an impressive 52-24 win against Raymond Lincolnwood during this Illinois boys high school basketball game.

The last time Raymond Lincolnwood and Piasa Southwestern played in a 40-38 game on December 18, 2021. For a full recap, click here.

Recently on December 9, Raymond Lincolnwood squared off with Bethany Okaw Valley in a basketball game. For more, click here.

