Piasa Southwestern ekes out victory against Gillespie 60-51

Piasa Southwestern didn't flinch, finally repelling Gillespie 60-51 in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.
Last season, Piasa Southwestern and Gillespie faced off on January 17, 2022 at Piasa Southwestern High School. For a full recap, click here.
Recently on December 28, Gillespie squared off with Bunker Hill in a basketball game. For results, click here.
