Piasa Southwestern snatches victory over Virden North Mac 38-36

Piasa Southwestern could finally catch its breath after a close call against Virden North Mac in a 38-36 victory on January 20 in Illinois boys high school basketball.
In recent action on January 6, Piasa Southwestern faced off against Gillespie and Virden North Mac took on Beardstown on January 13 at Beardstown High School. For more, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.
Tags
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!
Lede AI Sports Desk
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.