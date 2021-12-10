Pittsfield knocks out victory on Riverton 52-40

Pittsfield tipped and eventually toppled Riverton 52-40 at Riverton High on December 10 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.
Neither side could break ahead as the two teams began in a tense 12-12 duel in the first quarter.
Riverton took a 20-19 lead over Pittsfield heading to the intermission locker room.
The Saukees broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 31-29 lead over the Hawks.
Recently on November 30 , Riverton squared up on Monticello in a basketball game . For a full recap, click here.
