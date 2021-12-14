 Skip to main content
Pleasant Plains buries Decatur St. Teresa under avalanche of points 61-37

Pleasant Plains' river of points eventually washed away Decatur St. Teresa in a 61-37 offensive cavalcade in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.

In recent action on December 4, Pleasant Plains faced off against Deer Creek-Mackinaw and Decatur St Teresa took on Maroa-Forsyth on December 6 at Decatur Saint Teresa High School. For a full recap, click here.

The first quarter gave Pleasant Plains a 16-6 lead over Decatur St. Teresa.

The Cardinals' offense took charge to a 31-16 lead over the Bulldogs at halftime.

