Pleasant Plains buries Decatur St. Teresa under avalanche of points 61-37

Pleasant Plains' river of points eventually washed away Decatur St. Teresa in a 61-37 offensive cavalcade in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.
In recent action on December 4, Pleasant Plains faced off against Deer Creek-Mackinaw and Decatur St Teresa took on Maroa-Forsyth on December 6 at Decatur Saint Teresa High School. For a full recap, click here.
The first quarter gave Pleasant Plains a 16-6 lead over Decatur St. Teresa.
The Cardinals' offense took charge to a 31-16 lead over the Bulldogs at halftime.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!
Lede AI Sports Desk
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.