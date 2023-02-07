Pleasant Plains swapped jabs before dispatching Petersburg PORTA 52-45 in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.

Petersburg PORTA authored a promising start, taking a 13-8 advantage over Pleasant Plains at the end of the first quarter.

The Cardinals kept a 23-19 halftime margin at the Blue Jays' expense.

Pleasant Plains darted to a 30-25 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Cardinals hummed like a well-oiled machine through the final quarter, extending the lead with a 22-20 advantage in the frame.

The last time Pleasant Plains and Petersburg PORTA played in a 57-49 game on December 17, 2021. For more, click here.

In recent action on February 1, Pleasant Plains faced off against Auburn . For results, click here. Petersburg PORTA took on New Berlin on January 31 at New Berlin High School. Click here for a recap.