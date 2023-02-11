Pleasant Plains swapped jabs before dispatching Princeton 58-50 in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.

Pleasant Plains moved in front of Princeton 15-11 to begin the second quarter.

The Cardinals' offense darted in front for a 25-17 lead over the Tigers at halftime.

Pleasant Plains and Princeton each scored in the third quarter.

The gap remained steady with both teams scoring evenly in the fourth quarter.

