Pleasant Plains delivers heart-wrenching defeat to Williamsville 61-58

Pleasant Plains didn't flinch from the challenge, finally repelling Williamsville 61-58 on December 10 in Illinois boys high school basketball.

In recent action on December 4, Pleasant Plains faced off against Deer Creek-Mackinaw and Williamsville took on Carlinville on December 3 at Carlinville High School.

The Cardinals made the first move by forging a 15-12 margin over the Bullets after the first quarter.

The Cardinals' offense jumped to a 27-21 lead over the Bullets at halftime.

Nothing was decided in the third quarter, with Pleasant Plains and Williamsville locked in a 42-42 stalemate.

