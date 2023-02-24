Pleasant Plains stretched out and finally snapped Petersburg PORTA to earn a 40-30 victory in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.

The start wasn't the problem for Petersburg PORTA, as it began with a 10-9 edge over Pleasant Plains through the end of the first quarter.

The Cardinals' offense jumped in front for a 19-14 lead over the Blue Jays at the half.

Pleasant Plains darted to a 28-18 lead heading into the final quarter.

Both teams scored evenly in the fourth quarter to make it 40-30.

Last season, Pleasant Plains and Petersburg PORTA squared off with Dec. 17, 2021 at Pleasant Plains High School last season. For more, click here.

In recent action on Feb. 16, Pleasant Plains faced off against Athens . For results, click here. Petersburg PORTA took on Auburn on Feb. 14 at Petersburg PORTA High School. For more, click here.