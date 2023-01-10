Pleasant Plains dismantles Buffalo Tri-City 53-24

Pleasant Plains' competitive spirit was fine-tuned while punishing Buffalo Tri-City 53-24 on January 10 in Illinois boys high school basketball.

Pleasant Plains drew first blood by forging a 24-7 margin over Buffalo Tri-City after the first quarter.

The dynamic altered in the second quarter as the Tornadoes inched back to a 27-11 deficit.

Pleasant Plains charged to a 49-16 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Tornadoes narrowed the gap 8-4 in the final quarter but it was too little, too late.